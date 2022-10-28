Agnew questionable for Jags against Broncos in London

WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos…

WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium.

Agnew, who missed last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury, was limited in practice Friday and his game status is questionable.

“We are going to try to push him one more day, tomorrow, see where he’s at,” coach Doug Pederson said after practice.

The Jags used wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns last week, and Pederson said he’ll deploy them again if Agnew can’t play.

“But we’ll see, one more day, see where he’s at … we’re optimistic,” Pederson said.

Last season, Agnew returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown for the Jags against Arizona a week after returning a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown against Denver in Week 2.

STAYING BACK

Three Jaguars players did not make the trip to London — all listed as “non-injury related.” They are CB Tevaughn Campbell, S Tyree Gillespie and DL Adam Gotsis.

Of the three, Gotsis has had the most playing time though the seventh-year backup was inactive last week when the Jags went with a run-heavy front. He has 1.5 sacks this season.

Gotsis was born in Australia; Campbell in Canada.

The Jaguars would not comment on why the players didn’t make the trip.

The Giants’ Scottish punter Jamie Gillan had to stay in Britain for three extra days after New York’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers earlier this month. Gillan attended college in the U.S. but hadn’t switched to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL.

Campbell was signed from the practice squad on Thursday. The Jags claimed Gillespie off waivers in August.

Gotsis became the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history when the Broncos selected him in the second round, 63rd overall, in the 2016 draft.

