BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland (AP) — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles becomes Britain’s new king.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 8, 2022, 1:31 PM
