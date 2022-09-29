IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | Ian strikes Florida hospital
Home » Europe News » US woman appears via…

US woman appears via videolink in UK in fatal accident case

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 10:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has appeared in a British court via videolink — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, was accompanied by her lawyer during the 6-minute hearing Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, speaking only to confirm her name. The court granted her unconditional bail and scheduled the next hearing for Oct. 27.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car outside RAF Croughton, an air base in eastern England that is used by U.S. forces.

Sacoolas and her husband, who had been a U.S. intelligence officer at the air base, returned to America days after the accident. The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain.

Dunn’s family has met with politicians in the U.K. and the U.S. to demand that Sacoolas face justice in a British court. But American authorities rejected Britain’s extradition request.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up