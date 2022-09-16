Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » Europe News » Ukrainian prosecutor: Some bodies…

Ukrainian prosecutor: Some bodies pulled from mass burial site show signs of torture

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 9:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian prosecutor: Some bodies pulled from mass burial site show signs of torture.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up