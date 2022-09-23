IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies exhumed from Izium burial site, 30 with signs of torture.

Listen now to WTOP News

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies exhumed from Izium burial site, 30 with signs of torture.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.