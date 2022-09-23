RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Ukrainian officials say 436…

Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies exhumed from Izium burial site, 30 with signs of torture

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 7:36 AM

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies exhumed from Izium burial site, 30 with signs of torture.

