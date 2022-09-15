Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » Europe News » UK to hold nationwide…

UK to hold nationwide two-minute silence on Monday as funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ends

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 8:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — UK to hold nationwide two-minute silence on Monday as funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ends.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up