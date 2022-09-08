RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Home » Europe News » UK Prime Minister Liz…

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will cap gas and electricity prices to combat energy crisis

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 6:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will cap gas and electricity prices to combat energy crisis.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

Supply chain intel directorate aims to inform procurement ‘risk calculus’

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

New approach to buying digital services slowly becoming the norm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up