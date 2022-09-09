LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has arrived at Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 9, 2022, 11:03 AM
LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has arrived at Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.