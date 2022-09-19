LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has left London following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 19, 2022, 9:35 AM
