Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » Europe News » Two-minute silence observed across…

Two-minute silence observed across the United Kingdom in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 6:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Two-minute silence observed across the United Kingdom in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up