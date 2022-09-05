LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Home » Europe News » Turkey's annual inflation passes…

Turkey’s annual inflation passes 80% after interest rate cut

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 4:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, according to official data on Monday, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 80.21% from a year earlier, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous month.

Independent experts say inflation is much higher than official statistics. The Inflation Research Group put the annual rate at 181%.

The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to 13% in August despite rising prices, a plunging lira and an unbalanced current account. The central bank slashed interest rates by 5 percentage points between September and December last year. The rate then stayed at 14% until last month.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lira’s decline have stoked inflation. The lira has plunged over 50% against the U.S. dollar since the central bank began cutting rates.

Economists say rising inflation in Turkey is fuelled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high borrowing costs lead to higher prices — the opposite to established economic theory.

The government says it hopes to lower interest rates to boost production and exports in a bid to reach a current account surplus.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up