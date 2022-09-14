Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Home » Europe News » The procession carrying Queen…

The procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is underway as it departs from Buckingham Palace

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 9:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is underway as it departs from Buckingham Palace.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

Tech panel pushes ‘new public-private model’ for competition with China

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up