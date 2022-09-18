Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Europe News » Spanish charity rescues 372…

Spanish charity rescues 372 in central Mediterranean; 1 dead

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS UNO (AP) — The Spanish charity Open Arms has rescued 372 people seeking to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe in unseaworthy smugglers’ boats and recovered the corpse of a man who had been shot by smugglers, officials said Sunday.

The rescue ship Open Arms Uno remained at sea and is seeking a safe port for the rescued people, including some who need medical attention and many who are suffering from dehydration, said Laura Lanuza, an Open Arms spokeswoman. She said they have made at least two requests for a safe port in Malta.

In all, the ship performed three rescues in 24 hours. In the largest rescue, the Open Arms picked up 294 people, mostly Egyptians, from an overcrowded barge in waters south of Malta in an nighttime operation that spanned nearly five hours before dawn Sunday. Those rescued said they had been at sea for four days.

The packed boat had been spotted by volunteer pilots combing the Mediterranean for people in distress, and a photo showed its decks packed with people waving for help.

Before that, the Open Arms rescued 59 migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, among them 10 minors, from an oil platform they had reached in Tunisian waters. Still in the flimsy smugglers’ boat was the wrapped body of a migrant who had been shot on shore by smugglers, Lanuza said.

“The smugglers forced the people to take the corpse with them. They spent a day or so at sea, and kept the corpse until they were saved,’’ Lanuza said.

On Saturday morning, the Open Arms rescued 19 people from a rubber dinghy off Libya. They included 16 people from Syria.

An Associated Press photographer on board the Open Arms said during each rescue, desperate people flung themselves into the water, complicating the operation.

____

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up