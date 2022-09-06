HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Europe News » Russia's rabbis call for…

Russia’s rabbis call for peace in Ukraine

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 6:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — An array of Russian rabbis has called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine and expressed concern about the conflict creating tension for Jews in Russia.

The Monday gathering of rabbis was organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Russia, one of the country’s two largest Jewish organizations.

“Relations between Russia and the rest of the world have rapidly deteriorated since the invasion began in February, resulting in economic uncertainty and, of significant concern to the Jewish community in particular, a sense of fear and isolation not felt in decades,” said a statement from the federation.

The conference issued a resolution calling “for peace and the cessation of the bloodshed,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up