RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Home » Europe News » Royal children start new…

Royal children start new academic year at school in Windsor

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children start the academic year at a new school on Thursday after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital.

In preparation for the first day of classes, the palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor, during a welcome event for new pupils that took place before the start of the term.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, selected the outdoorsy prep school with its 52 acres (21 hectares) of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from their old home at Kensington Palace in central London.

School fees will cost William and Kate in excess of 50,000 pounds ($57,400) a year.

The family is now based at Adelaide Cottage, a historic home near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II has spent most of her time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

IRS pilot considers expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up