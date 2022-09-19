LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives outside Westminster Abbey for state funeral service.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 19, 2022, 5:54 AM
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives outside Westminster Abbey for state funeral service.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.