Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » Europe News » Queen Elizabeth II's coffin…

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives outside Westminster Abbey for state funeral service

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 5:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives outside Westminster Abbey for state funeral service.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up