LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state for four days at the Houses of Parliament in London.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 10, 2022, 12:00 PM
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state for four days at the Houses of Parliament in London.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.