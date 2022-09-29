MOSCOW (AP) — Putin recognizes independence of 2 more Ukrainian regions, precursor to annexation by Russia.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 29, 2022, 5:49 PM
