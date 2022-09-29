IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » Europe News » Putin recognizes independence of…

Putin recognizes independence of 2 more Ukrainian regions, precursor to annexation by Russia

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Putin recognizes independence of 2 more Ukrainian regions, precursor to annexation by Russia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Interior Department focusing on future of work, employee engagement, hiring

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up