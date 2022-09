LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss says UK is ‘devastated’ by death of the queen, the ‘rock’ on which…

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss says UK is ‘devastated’ by death of the queen, the ‘rock’ on which modern Britain was built.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.