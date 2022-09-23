RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Europe News » Polish official with doubted…

Polish official with doubted assassination theory honored

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Andrzej Duda of Poland on Friday awarded the country’s top civilian honor to a communist-era pro-democracy fighter who recently was accused in the media of manipulating evidence while investigating a presidential plane crash in Russia that killed 96 prominent Poles.

Duda said he awarded The Order of the White Eagle to Antoni Macierewicz, 74, for his contribution to Poland’s sovereignty and democratic changes, and for his service to the country.

In the 1970s Macierewicz co-founded a dissident organization, the Workers’ Defense Committee, or KOR, that laid foundations for the nationwide Solidarity movement that in 1989 toppled communist rule in Poland. Macierewicz was repeatedly incarcerated for his activities.

The small ceremony where Duda awarded him the distinction took place 46 years since KOR’s founding. Two other co-founders, Miroslaw Chojecki and Piotr Naimski, also received the honor.

Macierewicz went on to serve as defense minister during 2015-2018 and is a close associate of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland’s governing Law and Justice party.

He was appointed head of a special government commission investigating the 2010 crash that killed Kaczynski’s twin, then-President Lech Kaczynski, and 95 other Poles.

Macierewicz has insisted the presidential plane crash was an assassination planned in Moscow. A recent report by Polish news channel TVN24 alleged that Macierewicz and his commission manipulated and hid evidence that did not support the assassination theory.

Earlier, a professional commission for aviation incidents said the crash in adverse conditions resulted from errors by the crew and the control tower at Russia’s Smolensk airport.

Many government critics said Friday that the “young” Macierewicz merited the award for his courage in opposing the communist regime but that his later activity made him an inappropriate recipient now.

The leader of the opposition Polish People’s Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said it was an “incredible scandal” that the The Order of the White Eagle went to a man “whose main achievement is sewing hatred and lies.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Latest News | World News

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up