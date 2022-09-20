RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Police: 12 people held hostage in bank in ex-Soviet Georgia

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 8:29 AM

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia said Tuesday that 12 people were being held hostage by a gunman in a bank in the city of Kutaisi.

Georgian media report that the man, who is yet to be identified, demanded $2 million, a helicopter to leave the country and a Russian flag. The gunman reportedly announced his demands in a video posted on one of the hostages’ Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in a standoff, which has already gone on for several hours at a branch of Bank of Georgia.

Georgian police have opened a probe on multiple charges, including terrorism, and said an effort to release hostages was underway.

Kutaisi is a city of 147,000, located 180 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

