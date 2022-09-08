RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
As Charles becomes king, Britain’s new order of succession

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 11:37 PM

LONDON (AP) — With Charles becoming Britain’s king, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. Here are the first 15 people in order of succession:

1. Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.

14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter.

