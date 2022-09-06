RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Europe News » New UK prime minister…

New UK prime minister pledges to rebuild economy, take action this week to tackle energy cost crisis

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — New UK prime minister pledges to rebuild economy, take action this week to tackle energy cost crisis.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up