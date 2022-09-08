RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Home » Europe News » Magnitude 5.4 quake off…

Magnitude 5.4 quake off Greek islands; no damage reported

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 5:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off the western islands of Zakynthos and Cephalonia, but no damage or injury has been reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea temblor occurred at 10:36 a.m. (0736 GMT) about 57 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Lixouri on Cephalonia in the Ionian Sea. It was felt across much of western Greece.

The Fire Service said it had no reports of damage or injury from the quake.

The region is one of the most earthquake-prone in Greece, which in turn is in one of the world’s most seismically active areas. But following destructive quakes in the 20th century, buildings in the Ionian islands are constructed using strict seismic safeguards.

While earthquakes in Greece are common, severe damage and deaths are not. In 1999, a quake near Athens killed 143 people.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

IRS considers pilot expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up