EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III, siblings walk behind hearse carrying mother’s coffin along the procession route in Edinburgh.

Listen now to WTOP News

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III, siblings walk behind hearse carrying mother’s coffin along the procession route in Edinburgh.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.