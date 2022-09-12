Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Charles pledges to follow queen's example of selfless duty | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Home » Europe News » King Charles III arrives…

King Charles III arrives at Parliament for first time as Britain’s new monarch to address lawmakers

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 5:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III arrives at Parliament for first time as Britain’s new monarch to address lawmakers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up