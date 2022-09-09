LONDON (AP) — King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain’s new monarch.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 9, 2022, 9:12 AM
