Head of Polish state TV dismissed, for 3rd time in 7 years

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 12:07 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s state-run TVP, whom critics accuse of having turned the broadcaster into a mouthpiece for the government, was unexpectedly dismissed Monday.

Jacek Kurski confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving TVP, saying it is a decision by his “political environment.” The decision came from the state-run National Media Council.

It’s the third time in his seven years in office that Kurski, 56, has been dismissed by the same government, led by the right-wing Law and Justice party. He was rehired twice.

During his tenure, TVP championed the Catholic and family values that the government promotes, and has been accused of taking a stance against Poland’s liberal, pro-European Union opposition parties.

