HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Europe News » Greece: Briton released pending…

Greece: Briton released pending trial over flight disruption

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A British man who faces charges of disrupting an easyJet flight from London to Cyprus has been released with no restrictive conditions pending his trial in Greece.

The 22-year-old supermarket employee told an examining magistrate in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki Monday that he was sorry about his behavior that led to the flight being diverted to Greece so he could be arrested.

The man said anxiety at the prospect of meeting his mother for the first time ever in Cyprus had led him to drink excessively.

The easyJet flight to Paphos was diverted to Thessaloniki late Friday after the passenger allegedly exhibited unruly behavior and fought with fellow passengers and the crew. Police said several empty bottles of alcoholic drinks were found on his seat.

The British man faces several charges, of which one, endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety, is a felony.

The date of the trial has not been set yet, and in the meantime the man is free to leave Greece.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up