RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Home » Europe News » Government says Germany will…

Government says Germany will keep 2 of its 3 remaining nuclear power plants running until April 2023

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 12:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Government says Germany will keep 2 of its 3 remaining nuclear power plants running until April 2023.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Democrats unveil spending bill to finance government, aid Ukraine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up