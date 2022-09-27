BERLIN (AP) — Government says Germany will keep 2 of its 3 remaining nuclear power plants running until April 2023.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 27, 2022, 12:20 PM
BERLIN (AP) — Government says Germany will keep 2 of its 3 remaining nuclear power plants running until April 2023.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.