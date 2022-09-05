Germany to publish results of energy ‘stress test’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government plans to publish the results on Monday of a highly anticipated study into how the…

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government plans to publish the results on Monday of a highly anticipated study into how the country’s energy sector will cope with possible shortages in the coming months.

The outcome of the so-called stress test could determine whether Germany delays the planned shutdown of its last three nuclear power plants at the end of the year.

Like other European countries, Germany is scrambling to ensure the lights stay on and homes stay warm this winter despite an expected shortage of natural gas because of supply cuts from Russia.

The government has announced numerous measures to import gas from other sources and reactivate mothballed coal- and oil-fueled power plants, while urging citizens to conserve as much energy as possible.

