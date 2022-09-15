Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Germans poke fun at far-right party’s phallic candies

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 12:41 PM

BERLIN (AP) — A far-right party in Germany is being mocked online for planning to offer voters soft candies that bear a striking resemblance to a dildo.

Alternative for Germany had ordered the red gummy sweets in the shape of its party logo — a swoosh-like arrow — to hand out during the election campaign in Lower Saxony state, where a regional election is set for Oct. 9.

A picture of the candies tweeted by a reporter for German weekly Der Spiegel drew tens of thousands of likes and numerous mirthful comments, many of them below the belt.

The party’s regional chairman, Frank Rinck, dismissed what he called the “media’s excitement” over the issue.

“Everybody sees what they want to see,” he told German news agency dpa Thursday. “We’re not taking any consequences.”

