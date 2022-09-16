Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » Europe News » German town votes to…

German town votes to permit topless swimming in local pools

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A town in central Germany has voted in favor of letting all swimmers bathe topless at its four municipal pools.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that officials in Goettingen had initially permitted topless bathing on weekends after a person who identified as neither male nor female objected to being told to cover up last year.

Dpa quoted a town spokesperson saying that “the overwhelming majority” of swimmers approved of the measure and following a council vote it would now apply throughout the week.

A court in Berlin this week separately rejected a discrimination lawsuit filed by a woman who was told by officials to cover her breasts at an open-air water playground in the capital, while men were not asked to do so. The ruling can be appealed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up