PARIS (AP) — French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died aged 91.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 13, 2022, 5:14 AM
PARIS (AP) — French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died aged 91.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.