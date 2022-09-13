Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland | King Charles III's first address | Remembering Queen Elizabeth's DC visit
French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died aged 91

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 5:14 AM

PARIS (AP) — French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died aged 91.

