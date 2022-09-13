PARIS (AP) — French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died aged 91.

Listen now to WTOP News

PARIS (AP) — French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died aged 91.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.