ROME (AP) — Following election success, Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni vows to unite country if tapped to govern.

Listen now to WTOP News

ROME (AP) — Following election success, Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni vows to unite country if tapped to govern.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.