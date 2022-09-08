RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
EU protest brief detention of diplomat in Belarus

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 6:36 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign affairs office said Thursday that a diplomat was briefly detained by Belarusian authorities early in the week and it has lodged a strong diplomatic protest for what it claims was the second such incident.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said the bloc’s charge d’affaires was detained for more than 2 hours after attending the public reading of a verdict on the detention of political prisoners.

“This illegal detention of our diplomat is a serious breach” of international diplomatic rules, Stano said.

He said the Belarus diplomatic representation in Brussels had been summoned to explain the incident.

