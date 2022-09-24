RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Home » Europe News » Buckingham Palace releases picture…

Buckingham Palace releases picture of King Charles at work

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 5:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been pictured taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace for the first time.

In the image the monarch is seen looking into his official red box which contains documents from the British Government and the Commonwealth

In a sign of royal continuity, the picture is taken in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip, which the pair had gifted to King George VI in 1951 — the year before Elizabeth became queen.

During her own reign, Queen Elizabeth II was also regularly pictured with her official red box, which each monarch receives from their private secretary.

The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace three days after Elizabeth died.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up