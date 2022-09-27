RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Blaze at state oil giant PKN Orlen plant in Poland kills 2

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 10:26 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials say two people have died in a fire at a facility belonging to state-owned oil giant PKN Orlen in central Poland.

The fire at the plant near the town of Plock, which includes an oil refinery, was soon extinguished Tuesday, the company said.

Iwona Śmigielska-Kowalska, spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in Plock, said two people died and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

Orlen said the blaze broke out in one of the furnaces but plant firefighters put it out. The other installations were not affected, Orlen said.

Also Tuesday Poland opened a new gas pipeline from Norway that is to bolster its energy independence from Russia.

