IAN NEWS: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Home » Europe News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEPT. 23-29, 2022

War continues in Ukraine, in a week in which more bodies have been exhumed at the liberated area of Izium. Around other retaken areas in Kharkiv, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages.

In Somalia, the droughts are getting longer and more frequent, displacing Somalis to a camp on the outskirts of the southern town of Dollow.

From the victory of the far-right party Brothers of Italy to the retirement of Roger Federer after teaming with Rafael Nadal in his last match, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer for Greece, Cyprus, Albania and North Macedonia, Thanassis Stavrakis.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Interior Department focusing on future of work, employee engagement, hiring

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up