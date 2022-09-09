Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 3:50 AM

SEPT. 2-8, 2022

From the breaking news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain and the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev in Russia to the first game week of Champions League action in Austria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.

