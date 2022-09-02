RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US searchs properties linked to Putin ally | Russia launches war games with China | Ukrainian children return to school | UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 2:29 AM

AUG. 26-SEPT. 1, 2022

This week’s top photos include those documenting the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and the return to school of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Russian rockets were launched against a train station in the village of Chaplyne during Ukraine’s Independence Day, while revellers threw tomatoes at each other at the annual “Tomatina” fiesta in Spain. Migrants were rescued on the Mediterranean Sea near Lampedusa.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Greek photographer Petros Giannakouris.

