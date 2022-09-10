Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Home » Europe News » Accession council formally announces…

Accession council formally announces that King Charles III is Britain’s new sovereign

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 5:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Accession council formally announces that King Charles III is Britain’s new sovereign.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up