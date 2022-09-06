Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » Europe News » 6 men face trial…

6 men face trial over links to gunman in 2020 Vienna attack

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 8:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Six men with alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in Vienna in 2020 will go on trial next month, a court in the Austrian capital said Monday.

Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2, 2020, and the gunman also died. More than 20 other people, including a police officer, were wounded. Assailant Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had a previous conviction for trying to join IS in Syria.

The six men who are now scheduled to go on trial aren’t accused of direct participation in the attack but allegedly helped or influenced Fejzulai as he prepared for the shooting. The Vienna state court said that the trial will start on Oct. 18 and will last several months, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The defendants, aged between 22 and 32, face charges that include participation in terrorist crimes and membership in a terrorist organization. The oldest is accused of securing two firearms for Fejzulai in 2020 via an intermediary. APA reported that DNA from the suspects helped lead to the indictment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Cloud Exchange 2022: Federal CIO Clare Martorana on why cloud computing and CX go hand in hand

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up