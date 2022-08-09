WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Home » Europe News » Wildfire in dunes along…

Wildfire in dunes along Dutch coast forces evacuations

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 1:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A wildfire broke out Tuesday in dunes in the southern Dutch coastal province of Zeeland, forcing the evacuation of a vacation park, emergency services said.

The air force sent a helicopter to help firefighters tackle the blaze that started amid a long, dry summer that has caused a drought in the Netherlands. Searing temperatures and lack of rainfall have contributed to wildfires in many parts of Europe over the summer.

There were no reports of any injuries but authorities said the main coastal road was closed in the province that is packed with tourists throughout the summer.

Holidaymakers evacuated from the vacation park were advised to go to a nearby sports hall.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

Environmental spending bill tees up multi-year federal hiring, training investments

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up