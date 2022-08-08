WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Europe News » Weather agency: July was…

Weather agency: July was Spain’s hottest month on record

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 1:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spain has never had a month as hot as July in more than six decades, the national weather office AEMET said Monday.

For the first time since weather records started in 1961, July registered an average temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit), that was 2.7 C (36 F) above the recorded average for any month of July.

The southern Andalusian town of Morón de la Frontera posted the highest temperature of the month with 46 C (115 F) on July 24. The northwest Galicia region posted a record temperature of 44 C (111 F) in the city of Ourense.

The extreme heat and lack of rain has caused many wildfires and worsened a drought in many areas. The European Forest Fire Information System says 2022 has been the worst year so far in terms of scorched territory and the number of fires for Spain. The agency says 240,000 hectares (585,00 acres) have been razed in more than 370 fires in Spain.

Neighbouring Portugal’s weather service IPMA also said July was the hottest since national records began in 1931. The average temperature was 25.1 degrees Celsius (77.3 degrees Fahrenheit), it said. That was almost 3 degrees C higher than the expected July average.

To the north in France, last month was the driest July since measurements began in 1959.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Science News | World News

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Justice Department appeals a case that found Air Force culpable in Texas church mass shooting

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up