WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Europe News » Switzerland, Uzbekistan sign deal…

Switzerland, Uzbekistan sign deal on return of Karimova cash

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan on the return of $131 million seized as part of a money-laundering investigation against the eldest daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov.

A government statement said the deal will see the funds seized from Swiss accounts belonging to Gulnara Karimova in 2012 placed in a United Nations trust and used “for the benefit of the population of Uzbekistan.”

Under the agreement, further assets that might be confiscated from Karimova as part of ongoing criminal proceedings in Switzerland would also flow into the U.N. trust fund.

Karimova is suspected of receiving large sums from foreign telecommunications companies in connection with contracts in Uzbekistan, but denies wrongdoing.

She was placed under house arrest in Uzbekistan in 2014.

Islam Karimov was Uzbekistan’s president from 1991 until his death in 2016.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up