WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » Europe News » Prince Harry, Meghan to…

Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 8:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II ‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A spokesperson for the couple said Monday that they will “visit with several charities close to their hearts” in the U.K. and Germany.

Harry and Meghan will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from across the world. Meghan is expected to give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

They will then head to Duesseldorf, Germany, for an event on Sept. 6 counting down to next year’s Invictus Games, the annual sporting event that Harry founded in 2014 for wounded and sick servicemen and women. The couple then return to London for an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in early 2020. They returned to Britain in June for a long weekend of festivities celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne, though they kept out of the limelight and weren’t included in the small group of working royals who posed for photos with the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

___

This story corrects that the queen has served 70 years on the throne, not 75.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Prince Harry at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-harry

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up