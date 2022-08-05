WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Europe News » Portugal sets new July…

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal recorded its hottest July on record last month, the country’s weather service said Friday.

The heat worsened Portugal’s drought, with 45% of the mainland in “extreme drought” — the highest classification — and the rest in “severe” drought, which is the second-highest, by the end of July.

Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed torrid conditions in the early summer, and scientists say climate change will continue to make weather more extreme.

Southern Europe’s climate is changing to resemble that of North Africa, according to experts.

The Portuguese weather service, known by its acronym IPMA, said July was the hottest since national records began in 1931.

The average temperature was 25.14 degrees Celsius (77.25 degrees Fahrenheit), it said. That was almost 3 degrees Celsius higher than the expected July average.

National rainfall measured 3 millimeters (0.12 inches), which was around 22% of the normal amount, the IMPA said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

Staff shortages persist at Department of Veterans Affairs

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up