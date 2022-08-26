RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » Europe News » North Macedonia: Car carrying…

North Macedonia: Car carrying 16 migrants crashes, 4 injured

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 9:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A car packed with 16 Syrian migrants crashed while trying to avoid a police roadblock in North Macedonia and four of its occupants were injured, authorities said Friday.

A police statement said the accident occurred on a highway near the northern border with Serbia late Thursday. A man from North Macedonia was arrested on suspicion of driving the vehicle.

The four injured migrants were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

North Macedonia, a tiny Balkan country of 1.8 million, is on a major route used by migrants from the Mideast and Asia to reach wealthier European countries — often after paying large sums to smuggling gangs. Most enter illegally from Greece.

Two weeks ago, 35 people were injured when a truck carrying Syrian migrants overturned in North Macedonia.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up