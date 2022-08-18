WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 9:28 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely.

Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.

Latest webcam picture of lighthouse: https://pss.wsv.de/wsabhv/webcam/360/wsa-wjn-bremerhaven-360.jpg

